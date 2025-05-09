The Pan-African Payment&Settlement System (PAPSS) warmly welcomes the new circular from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), announcing a significant streamlining of documentation requirements for PAPSS transactions in Nigeria.

This progressive policy, announced on 28 April 2025, sets the stage for faster, more cost-effective, and more inclusive participation by Nigerians and Nigerian businesses, especially Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), involved in intra-African commerce under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

With the new announcement, individuals and businesses in Nigeria will now be able to make PAPSS transactions efficiently; with less delays occasioned by paperwork. Only basic KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) documents are required for clearance of payments under US$2,000 (for individuals) and US$5,000 (for corporates) per month. This makes it easier for Nigerian SMEs to trade across Africa under the AfCFTA, with fewer heavy documentation barriers than ever before.

The announcement also empowers commercial banks to source foreign exchange for PAPSS through Nigeria’s Foreign Exchange market.

As PAPSS continues to expand across Africa — with 16 countries, 14 payment switches, and more than 150 commercial banks now connected, including 22 banks in Nigeria — the streamlined requirements will eliminate barriers and encourage broader use of our secure, instant, local currency-based platform.

Mike Ogbalu III, CEO of PAPSS, commented: “Today marks a transformational milestone for Nigerian commerce and for the larger vision of African economic integration. We are grateful to the Central Bank of Nigeria for its unwavering support and vision in propelling Nigeria towards seamless intra-African payments under the AfCFTA.

“This bold policy move by the CBN will empower banks, businesses, and entrepreneurs to connect, trade, and pay more easily than ever before. The directive removes excess paperwork from a large number of transfers, empowering Nigerian businesses to participate more freely in the African Continental Free Trade Area by utilising our secure, local currency-based platform.

“We also expect Nigerian banks to begin integrating PAPSS into their digital platforms such as mobile apps and online banking in the near future, promoting even wider adoption.

“PAPSS is at the forefront of the African advancement towards a truly borderless African economy and achieving the ultimate goal of economic self-determination. We encourage all stakeholders across the continent to follow in Nigeria’s footsteps, embrace PAPSS, and become part of the transformation that will define the way Africa does payments and accelerate the realisation of the African Continental Free Trade Area goals.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Afreximbank.

Contact person:

Papa Thiongane

communications@papss.com

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://apo-opa.co/43mfgxY

Twitter: https://apo-opa.co/44xckjk

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/4dgL5vO

YouTube: https://apo-opa.co/3H0pL1b

About PAPSS:

The Pan-African Payment and Settlement System – PAPSS is a centralised Financial Market Infrastructure that enables the efficient flow of money securely across African borders, minimising risk and contributing to financial integration across the regions. PAPSS works in collaboration with Africa’s central banks to provide a payment and settlement service to which commercial banks and licensed payment service providers across the region can connect as ‘Participants’. Afreximbank and the African Union (“AU”) first announced PAPSS at the Twelfth Extraordinary Summit of the African Union held on July 7, 2019, in Niamey, Niger Republic, therefore adopting PAPSS as a key instrument for the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA). Further, in its thirteenth (13th) extraordinary session, held on December 5, 2020, the assembly of the African Union directed Afreximbank and the AfCFTA secretariat to finalise, among others, work on the Pan-African Payments and Settlements System (PAPSS). The 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the AU further directed the AfCFTA and Afreximbank to deploy the system to cover the entire continent. PAPSS was officially launched in Accra, Ghana, on January 13, 2022, thus making it available for use by the public.

For more information, visit: www.PAPSS.com.