Booming gunfire, vibrant gowns and blaring trumpets have animated the Nigerian city of Dutse during the durbar.

This is a days-long horse parade held to mark Eid al-Fitr, a celebration for the end of the Ramadan.

Emirs – traditional Islamic leaders – usually parade through their territories with a huge procession of horseback riders.

On Monday, Emir of Dutse Hameem Nuhu Sunusi rode on a white stallion, shielded from the sun by a patterned blue parasol.

The emir told the AFP news agency that the festival showcases Nigeria’s rich traditions.

According to the UN’s cultural organisation, the durbar is “a dexterous display of horsemanship and brilliant exhibition of a people’s… heritage”.

Royal hunters fired guns on Monday to announce the emir’s approach.

Dutse is just one area in Nigeria’s majority-Muslim north holding a durbar – a centuries-old tradition. The festival takes places twice a year – during the Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha holidays.

It is an occasion for all ages. In Dutse, members of the national scout association got involved.

Horses were not the only four-legged creatures on show.

The durbar usually takes place over several days – the celebration in Dutse continued on Tuesday.

