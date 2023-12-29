Nikki Haley says she would pardon former President Donald Trump if elected president.

Haley was formerly Trump’s ambassador to the UN. She’s now challenging Trump for the GOP nomination.

Haley said it wasn’t in the country’s best interest “to have an 80-year-old man sitting in jail.”

Thanks for signing up! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while you’re on the go.



download the app







GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley says she’d pardon Donald Trump if she wins in 2024.

“I would pardon Trump if he is found guilty,” Haley said at a campaign event in New Hampshire on Thursday, per NBC News.

“A leader needs to think about what’s in the best interest of the country,” Haley continued. “What’s in the best interest of the country is not to have an 80-year-old man sitting in jail, that continues to divide our country.”

Haley added that pardoning Trump would allow the country to break clean from the embattled former president.

“What’s in the best interest of the country would be to pardon him so that we can move on as a country and no longer talk about him,” Haley told the audience.

Haley had served as Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations from 2017 to 2018. She is now vying for the GOP presidential nomination with her ex-boss.

Haley’s remarks on Thursday were in line with what she had previously said about Trump’s legal troubles.

“When you look at a pardon, the issue is less about guilt and more about what’s good for the country,” Haley said in a radio interview in June, adding that she “would be inclined” to pardon Trump.

Trump, who is the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination, has been indicted in four separate prosecutions. He faces 91 criminal counts, ranging from election interference to falsifying business records.

Haley isn’t the only GOP presidential candidate who has offered to pardon Trump if elected.

Fellow presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that he didn’t think “it would be good for the country to have an almost 80-year-old former president go to prison.”

“At the end of the day, it’s like, do we want to move forward as a country? Or do we want to be mired in these past controversies?” DeSantis said in an interview on The Megyn Kelly Show in July.

Representatives for Haley and Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Business Insider sent outside regular business hours.