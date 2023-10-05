Nintendo confirmed a rumored Animal Crossing and Lego collaboration in an October 5 teaser trailer.

In August, multiple reliable Lego leakers, including news site Falconbricks, suggested that Nintendo would work with the toy building company on five Animal Crossing sets ranging from $15 (170 pieces) to $75 (535 pieces), and despite the minifig-packed trailer, we still don’t know the validity of these claims. Nintendo’s being reticent for the moment; “Welcome to…LEGO Animal Crossing!” is all the company wrote on Twitter.

The trailer shows a number of Animal Crossing villagers—including grinning cat Rosie and blushing rabbit Bunnie—and series mainstay characters—like public transportation king Kapp’n, entrepreneurial raccoon Tom Nook, and helpful Shih Tzu Isabelle—as claw-handed Legos. They stand in a plastic tree forest and jump around, thrilled at the present suspended by a blue balloon (in Animal Crossing, blue balloons indicate a crafting item), which passes through the clouds and reveals AC’s and Lego’s logos side by side.

Based on only this teaser, we can assume that AC’s collaboration will at least include the eight minifigs shown in the trailer, as well as the green apple, orange, and cherry trees that appear behind them. Bunnie holds a leafy flower in her hand, and there are pale yellow and pink flowers, which look like they could represent AC’s hyacinths or roses, poking out of the ground, too.

Nintendo and Lego have been working together since 2020. From this marriage, you can currently buy a massive Lego Bowser set for $270 (Lego), a content-looking green Lego Toad in a $6 blind box (Lego), or a $270 Lego CRT TV (Leg o) playing an NES copy of Super Mario Bros. But this just-announced AC collaboration is the first ever Animal Crossing set, and it’s the first brave enough to stop invoking mustachioed plumbers. Leaks suggest it will be released in March 2024, but neither Nintendo nor Lego has publicly set a date.