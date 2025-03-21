KUALA LUMPUR – Effective April 1, all passengers travelling with Malaysia Airlines, Firefly, and MASwings must carry their power banks on-person at all times.

In a statement on their official social media pages, Malaysia Airlines announced that passengers must comply with the updated policy on carrying power banks on board.

“Power banks must be carried with you at all times and should not be placed in the overhead compartments.

“During the flight, you may store them in your carry-on bag under the seat, or in the seat pocket in front of you,” it stated on March 20.

The airline specified that magnetic wireless charging power banks must be kept in a separate bag or protective pouch to prevent unintentional activation.

“Charging or using power banks is strictly prohibited throughout the flight.

“The carriage of power banks and spare lithium-ion batteries in checked baggage is strictly prohibited,” it added.

The airline emphasised that these policies are in place to ensure flight safety.

It was reported on March 15 that airlines operating from Malaysia have joined those in other countries in restricting power bank usage on planes.

Power banks were previously banned from check-in luggage and allowed only in carry-on baggage, but the new rules require passengers to carry them on-person at all times.

This change follows an incident in January 2025, when an aircraft belonging to Air Busan was severely damaged at Gimhae International Airport in South Korea after a faulty external battery pack caught fire. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

