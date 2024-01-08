Succession and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer were the biggest winners at the 2024 Golden Globes awards, which felt a little predictable given how thoroughly they dominated their respective categories — particularly the acting categories, which in a couple of different cases had three Succession performers dueling for the top spot. Greta Gerwig’s Barbie didn’t fare as well in the mix, even though it was nominated in many of the categories — ultimately, it only walked away with Best Original Song and the “Cinematic And Box Office Achievement” award.
In fact, most of the big surprises at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards happened well before the ceremony itself. Even with the awards in entirely new hands — after a fresh uproar, a boycott, and the dissolution of the Globes’ original voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — this year’s nominees garnered the same category consternation that the Globes always tend to earn. The Holdovers, Beau Is Afraid, and May December slapped with the “musical or comedy” label? Julianne Moore as a supporting actor in May December? That weird “Cinematic And Box Office Achievement” category, which seems to mean “movies that made money, but were also pretty good”? While the Golden Globes used to be known as the drunkest awards show on television, and the awards most plagued by scandal, it also leads the awards-show pack in pre-ceremony debate and derision over the award titles and categories.
2024 was a comparatively subdued year for the ceremony. There were a few good speeches (like Lily Gladstone, winning for her performance in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon) and a few good gags, like Daniel Kaluuya, Hailee Steinfeld, and Shameik Moore presenting the Best Screenplay award with a shoutout to 2023’s massive Hollywood writer’s strike and a dialogue mocking what their presentation would sound like if it had been written by studio executives. (Steinfeld: “I am relatable. I am enjoy the Golden Globs. Do you agree?”) But there weren’t a lot of big surprises, apart from Barbie’s lack of presence compared to its Barbenheimer partner.
See below for a complete list of the 2024 Golden Globes winners — in each category listing, all nominees are included, with the winner bolded at the top.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Oppenheimer
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Maestro
Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Annette Bening, Nyad
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
Poor Things
Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Natalie Portman, May December
Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau is Afraid
Matt Damon, Air
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Best Motion Picture – Animated
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
Anatomy of a Fall
Fallen Leaves
Io Capitano
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Best Director – Motion Picture
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Celine Song, Past Lives
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, Anatomy Of A Fall
Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Celine Song, Past Lives
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron
Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“What Was I Made For?,” Barbie, Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
“Addicted to Romance,” She Came to Me, Bruce Springsteen
“Dance the Night,” Barbie, Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin
“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie, Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
“Peaches,” The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker
“Road to Freedom,” Rustin, Lenny Kravitz
Cinematic And Box Office Achievement
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Best Television Series – Drama
Succession
1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Television Series – Drama
Sarah Snook, Succession
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Emma Stone, The Curse
Helen Mirren, 1923
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Television Series – Drama
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Brian Cox, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Best Television Series – Musical Or Comedy
The Bear
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, The Great
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television
Beef
All the Light We Cannot See
Daisy Jones and the Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry
Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television
Ali Wong, Beef
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six
Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television
Steven Yeun, Beef
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Clafin, Daisy Jones and the Six
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Supporting Role On Television
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Supporting Role On Television
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Best Performance In Stand-Up Comedy On Television
Ricky Gervais, Armageddon
Amy Schumer, Emergency Contact
Chris Rock, Selective Outrage
Sarah Silverman, Someone You Love
Trevor Noah, Where Was I
Wanda Sykes, I’m an Entertainer