Succession and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer were the biggest winners at the 2024 Golden Globes awards, which felt a little predictable given how thoroughly they dominated their respective categories — particularly the acting categories, which in a couple of different cases had three Succession performers dueling for the top spot. Greta Gerwig’s Barbie didn’t fare as well in the mix, even though it was nominated in many of the categories — ultimately, it only walked away with Best Original Song and the “Cinematic And Box Office Achievement” award.

In fact, most of the big surprises at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards happened well before the ceremony itself. Even with the awards in entirely new hands — after a fresh uproar, a boycott, and the dissolution of the Globes’ original voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — this year’s nominees garnered the same category consternation that the Globes always tend to earn. The Holdovers, Beau Is Afraid, and May December slapped with the “musical or comedy” label? Julianne Moore as a supporting actor in May December? That weird “Cinematic And Box Office Achievement” category, which seems to mean “movies that made money, but were also pretty good”? While the Golden Globes used to be known as the drunkest awards show on television, and the awards most plagued by scandal, it also leads the awards-show pack in pre-ceremony debate and derision over the award titles and categories.

2024 was a comparatively subdued year for the ceremony. There were a few good speeches (like Lily Gladstone, winning for her performance in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon) and a few good gags, like Daniel Kaluuya, Hailee Steinfeld, and Shameik Moore presenting the Best Screenplay award with a shoutout to 2023’s massive Hollywood writer’s strike and a dialogue mocking what their presentation would sound like if it had been written by studio executives. (Steinfeld: “I am relatable. I am enjoy the Golden Globs. Do you agree?”) But there weren’t a lot of big surprises, apart from Barbie’s lack of presence compared to its Barbenheimer partner.

See below for a complete list of the 2024 Golden Globes winners — in each category listing, all nominees are included, with the winner bolded at the top.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Oppenheimer

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Maestro

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Annette Bening, Nyad

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Poor Things

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Natalie Portman, May December

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau is Afraid

Matt Damon, Air

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall

Fallen Leaves

Io Capitano

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Best Director – Motion Picture

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Celine Song, Past Lives

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, Anatomy Of A Fall

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Celine Song, Past Lives

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron

Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“What Was I Made For?,” Barbie, Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

“Addicted to Romance,” She Came to Me, Bruce Springsteen

“Dance the Night,” Barbie, Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin

“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie, Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

“Peaches,” The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker

“Road to Freedom,” Rustin, Lenny Kravitz

Cinematic And Box Office Achievement

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Best Television Series – Drama

Succession

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Sarah Snook, Succession

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Emma Stone, The Curse

Helen Mirren, 1923

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Brian Cox, Succession

Dominic West, The Crown

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Best Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

The Bear

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Elle Fanning, The Great

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television

Beef

All the Light We Cannot See

Daisy Jones and the Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Ali Wong, Beef

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Steven Yeun, Beef

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Clafin, Daisy Jones and the Six

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Supporting Role On Television

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Abby Elliott, The Bear

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Supporting Role On Television

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Best Performance In Stand-Up Comedy On Television

Ricky Gervais, Armageddon

Amy Schumer, Emergency Contact

Chris Rock, Selective Outrage

Sarah Silverman, Someone You Love

Trevor Noah, Where Was I

Wanda Sykes, I’m an Entertainer