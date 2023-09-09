A fascinating new documentary sheds light on nomadic life in the Arctic, with finding love being the main focus.

In the short movie, uploaded to YouTube by Patrushevs, two groups of reindeer herders in a remote part of Russia are followed as a young woman and man are introduced as part of an arranged marriage.

The girl is taken to her husband-to-be on a sled with dozens of reindeer in tow, which will be offered as her dowry.

When she arrives at her new home – a cylindrical yurt or chum – she quietly eats dinner with her new family while wearing a ceremonial dress and decorative headdress.

After the festivities have taken place, the girl’s mother-in-law bathes her by hand in a small tub in preparation for her wedding night.

The video captions reveal that all of the nomadic families sleep in the same shelter and there are no walls for privacy.

All of the rooms are combined with one space serving as a bedroom, kitchen, living room and bathroom.

In the film, the bride can be seen getting into bed next to her husband come nightfall, with a small canopy being the only thing separating them from the rest of the family.

Everyone – from the children to the grandparents – sleep on deerskins with their coats used as blankets.

‘Obviously the young couple have to be quiet,’ the subtitles explain.

After her marriage, the video details how the young girl must prove herself to her new family by helping them with tasks around the house, from keeping the fire burning to melting snow for water.

The newlyweds will continue living with the man’s family ‘for years’ as it is expensive to buy or create another yurt or chum.

The elder reveals relationships in the Arctic are just as complicated as they are in the west. She says: ‘There is a myth that reindeer herders are puritans, that we don’t cheat… it’s all lies!’

While the girl in the film went through with an arranged marriage set up by her parents, the subtitles reveal that other young nomads attend an annual reindeer herder celebration in a bid to meet perspective partners.

During the event, the young men showcase their strength and skills by competing against one another.

Some of the events include a tug of war, lassoing contests and wrestling.

The women, watching from the sidelines, will then be on the look out for the ‘most strong and dexterous guy.’

In one scene, an elder explains that being a nomadic wife is ‘really hard’ with basic living conditions and brutally cold winters.

As a result, an increasing number of girls want to move to modern towns and leave their nomadic traditions behind.

However, when it comes to relationships, the elder says they are just as complicated in the Arctic as they are in the modern cities.

She explains: ‘There is a myth that reindeer herders are puritans that we don’t make love… don’t cheat… it’s all lies!

‘We make love here in tundra. We make love, we get lovers, wives cheat on husbands and vice versa. We get divorced, we fight like other people.’

The film reveals that because the nomads live in a small space together, they are quite emotionally reserved and when couples fight other people in their space will not know.

However, the woman will do ‘silent things’ to punish her husband, such as not cook him dinner, while the man will ignore his wife in bed.

To date, the short film has been watched more than 11,000 times with many viewers thanking the filmmaker for an interesting glimpse into another way of living.

One commenter wrote: ‘I cannot imagine a more awkward situation than having my wedding night in the same space as my mother-in-law.

‘I understand it is normal for them and nobody makes a big production of it.

‘This is why I love your videos and always want them to go on longer. I get to see how people live in different countries and in different areas of those countries. It’s fascinating and always interesting.’

Another viewer added: ‘Excellent documentary. It is vital to learn and appreciate how other cultures live, thrive and exist on the planet earth.’