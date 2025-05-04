



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It might seem strange to be adding a weighted blanket to your cart right now, but it’s actually the perfect time to shop. Weighted blankets can improve your sleep year-round and are typically on sale this time of the year. We found one for 60% off at Nordstrom Rack that has an overall rating of 4.7 stars and great reviews.

The Ella Jayne Home Weighted Blanket, originally $200, is on sale right now for just $80. The 20-pound blanket is reversible with a velvety-soft fabric on one side and a microfiber on the other. The inside consists of a polyester fiber fill and glass beads that help weigh down the blanket.

Ella Jayne Home 20-Pound Weighted Blanket, $80 (was $200) at Nordstrom Rack

The blanket measures 72 inches long and 48 inches wide. It has a box quilt design to make sure the weight stays evenly distributed and includes hooks so you can attach it to your duvet cover. The blanket can be machine-washed and tumble-dried on a low-heat setting. You can save 60% on select colors including the gray, white, and navy shades. However, if you want a different color or a lighter weight, there are other options at Nordstrom Rack with varying discounts.

The brand says the pressure of the blanket helps with a restful night’s sleep, and reviewers agree.

“It is an excellent choice for anyone looking to improve their sleep quality and reduce stress. Its luxurious feel, combined with the therapeutic benefits of a weighted blanket, makes it a worthwhile investment,” one shopper wrote.

Another reviewer said, “I can’t believe the difference this weighted blanket has made in my sleep and overall anxiety levels… The fabric is soft and breathable, making it perfect for all seasons. I was worried it might get too hot, but it stays surprisingly cool and cozy.”

Investing in a better night’s sleep is an easy choice when you can save 60% on the Ella Jayne Home Weighted Blanket and add it to your cart for just $80.