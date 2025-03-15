



Finding a great everyday bag is no easy feat, especially when you’re using it to commute to and from the office. It needs to be spacious enough for all your work equipment, like a laptop and notebook, as well as smaller items, such as phones and wallets. In those cases, a crossbody bag won’t cut it, and a duffel bag is too big and bulky.

The perfect solution? A tote bag. Roomy and stylish, the Marc Jacobs The Grind Tote is a wonderful designer option that will see you through the workweek and beyond. Plus, right now, you can get it at an incredible discount at Nordstrom Rack.

Marc Jacobs The Grind Tote, $154 (was $450) at Nordstrom Rack

Available in three stylish colorways—rock grey, smoke almond, and peach whip—the bag will add a subtle pop of color to your look. Made from a durable leather material, the bag is water-resistant and made to stand the test of time.

The double handle has a 10-inch drop, meaning you can comfortably sling the tote bag over your shoulder or carry it in the crook of your elbow. An inside zip pocket and center zip-pocket divider are great for separating small and valuable items like your wallet, tablet, or phone, while the open-top design of the bag ensures everything else is within easy reach.

The “beautiful” tote bag has earned rave reviews, and shoppers call it a “great purchase.”

“Great sturdy bag. [The] compartments inside were perfect for work. I’ll be using this bag for a long time,” one reviewer wrote. “Highly recommend!”

“Good size tote that is lightweight. Center zip pocket that can safely store your keys and other items,” another said. “Open sides are big enough to hold a laptop vertically with only an inch sticking out. Very solid, lightweight, stylish tote that can go anywhere.”

“I love this bag! It’s so light and spacious!” a third shopper noted. “Love the color inside and out! Easy to clean! It’s so perfect for daily use!”

Upgrade your everyday bag with the Marc Jacobs The Grind Tote for only $154 at Nordstrom Rack.