Wall Street is holding its breath as Nvidia (NVDA) gears up to report its fourth quarter results on Wednesday. Despite its sky-high valuation, Patrick Moorhead, Chief Analyst at Moor Insights, believes the AI giant still has “a lot of room to grow.” He joined TheStreet to discuss what investors should watch ahead of Nvidia’s highly anticipated earnings report.

CONWAY GITTENS: All right. Talk to me about Nvidia. Do you have to hold your breath until Nvidia’s results February 26th?

PATRICK MOORHEAD: I don’t you know, it’s one of these stocks that any breath or any rumor of something. I mean, I think seen seven Blackwell delay rumors that ended up to to not be accurate. And we’ve got DeepSeek that’s coming in and and showing risk. There was a little bit of sell off based on Biden’s last day. Some of the rules about exports in there. But I think with Nvidia it has a lot of legs. Particularly because the build out has to continue until we get to AGI. And then we have to enable all the endpoints, all the cars, all the robotics, all the PCs and everything out there that this Nvidia has a lot of room to grow.

I know that sounds incredible given their valuation, but they’re not in a lot of these markets. And even going from their H series to their B series, they’re not just selling chips, they’re selling full racks, they’re selling networking and they’re selling software. So the amount of content for each of these solutions is going up. And people aren’t just replacing a chip. And at least so far, competition from AMD and Intel and others hasn’t been able to take a bite out of Nvidia. And as long as Nvidia stays ahead, which I see no reason why they’re not going to, they might lose market share on a percentage basis, but the dollar value is just going to keep going up.

