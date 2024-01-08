Dubbed the Magnificent Seven stocks, Apple, Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet, Amazon.com, Nvidia, Meta Platforms and Tesla lived up to their name in 2023 with big gains. The Magnificent Seven stocks are among the best stocks to buy and watch in the stock market today.







Due to their outsized market capitalizations, Magnificent Seven stocks hold a disproportionate influence on the market-cap weighted Nasdaq composite and S&P 500 indexes.

For an in-depth look at this issue, check out IBD’s page on the Magnificent Seven weightings, market capitalizations and the companies’ latest news stories.

Magnificent Seven Stocks: Amazon Retakes Buy Point Amazon (AMZN) is trying to retake a cup base’s 145.86 buy point, as shares rose 1.5% Monday. Through its Amazon Bedrock platform, the e-commerce and cloud giant provides a fully managed service offering a choice of high-performing foundation models (FMs) from leading AI companies like AI21 Labs, Anthropic, Cohere, Meta and Stability AI. Alphabet Below Entry Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) remains below a 139.42 buy point in a cup with handle amid Monday’s 1.6% rise. Google debuted its Gemini AI model on Dec. 6. However, the demo video displaying the AI’s capabilities turned out to be edited, Bloomberg reported. Google admitted the demo was created using still image frames from the footage with additional prompts via text, as well as edited to make Gemini response times appear quicker. Nvidia Stock Leads Magnificent Seven Among the Magnificent Seven stocks, Nvidia (NVDA) was the top performer, with a scorching 235% year-to-date return through Dec. 15. The AI giant is extended past a double-bottom’s 476.09 buy point after finding support at the 50-day moving average last month. The 5% buy area runs up to 499.89. NVDA stock is breaking out past a new flat base’s 505.48 buy point. Nvidia stock rallied 4.4% Monday, breaking out past its latest buy point and hitting a record high. NVDA is an IBD Leaderboard stock. On Nov. 28, the company expanded its push into AI, unveiling business intelligence for chatbots, copilots and summarization tools with its enterprise-grade generative AI microservice. NeMo Retriever — a new offering in the Nvidia NeMo family of frameworks and tools for generative AI models — helps organizations enhance their generative AI applications. NeMo Retriever helps generative AI applications provide more accurate responses through Nvidia-optimized algorithms. Tesla Stock Gives Up Buy Point Tesla (TSLA) moved up 1% Monday, still sharply below an early entry at 252.75, while a big double-bottom pattern has an official 278.98 buy point. In recent weeks, Tesla stock broke above a trendline and decisively cleared its 50-day line. That was an aggressive buy signal. But now the stock is once again approaching that level, a key test for the stock. On Jan. 2, Tesla deliveries in the fourth quarter exceeded Wall Street predictions, as the global EV giant sold a record-setting number of vehicles in Q4 and hit full-year expectations, according to data released by Tesla. Elon Musk’s Tesla reported that it produced 494,989 units and delivered 484,507 vehicles during the fourth quarter. For the full year, vehicle deliveries grew 38% to 1.81 million while production increased 35% to 1.85 million units.