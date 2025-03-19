Officials are searched for a transient man suspected of stabbing an Orange County sheriff’s deputy while she was conducting routine homeless outreach in San Clemente on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place around 2:15 p.m. near the 1700 block of Avenida Estacion, according to the Sheriff’s Department. The deputy suffered a non-life-threatening 1-inch laceration to her neck, was transported to a hospital and later released, department spokesperson Matthew Parrish said.

“All of our deputies are trained in the different resources available to homeless people,” Parrish said. “When they are out there doing their patrols, we encourage them to talk to homeless people, see if they are aware of these services and if they are able to connect them to help.”

The department is seeking the public’s help in finding the suspect, who is described as a white man in his mid-30s with brown hair, blue eyes and a beard, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He is a known transient in the area and was last seen wearing a black jacket and dark pants and running toward the storm drain near Avenida Pico and El Camino Real, according to the department.

“If you see the suspect, do not approach him and call 9-1-1,” the department said in a post on X. “Thank you to the community for your assistance and patience during this incident.”

Two nearby schools, San Clemente High and Las Palmas Elementary, temporarily sheltered in place while deputies responded to the incident, and members of the public were warned to stay away from the area.