(Reuters) -Occidental Petroleum beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by higher production and favorable oil and gas prices.

The company reported an adjusted profit of 87 cents per share for the quarter ended March 31, compared with analysts’ average estimate of 77 cents a share, according to data compiled by LSEG.

