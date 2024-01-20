Odell Beckham Jr. lived at Drake‘s house for a brief period of time in 2016 while the rapper was on tour – and he had an interesting encounter with a pair of crazed fans during his stay.

Sitting down as a guest of the Punch Line Podcast with Marlon Humphrey in a new episode posted on Monday (January 15), the NFL star recalled the startling early-morning break-in – which included the trespassers fanning out over him.

“Somehow [these guys] found The Boy’s house, broke into it. And man they come into the room like, ‘We made it to Drake’s crib!’ [Their] socks [were] dirty as hell like they had to crawl through the mountains to get here,” OBJ said. “So I had to try and play it cool. I had to dap them up but I was like, on edge at this point. They’re like, ‘OBJ wassup man! Can we get a picture? Can we get an autograph?’

He continued: And to me, I don’t know if they’re carrying something. I don’t know what it was. So I gave them the picture, the autograph, boom – kicked them out. Instantly called security, instantly called cops. But I’m talking about broke into his house! I’ll never forget that. Broke into his house 7:30/8 in the morning. That’s insane!”

The enigmatic Baltimore Ravens wide receiver sat down with GQ Sports in September and discussed his time living living at Drake’s Calabasas mansion in 2016 during his NFL off-season while the 6 God was on tour. While many people have said they were “roommates” over the years, Odell Beckham Jr. explained how that wasn’t really the case.

“Well, I think people have a misunderstanding of that,” the 30-year-old said. “He was actually on tour and I was living there. Everyone was like, ‘Oh, they’re roommates!’ That wasn’t really it.”

However, Drake and Odell formed a bond when OBJ entered the NFL as a New York Giant in 2014 and they’ve developed a tight-knit friendship in the decade since.

Beckham Jr. also revealed a time he spent three months in London while catching up with Drake at various cities across the pond as the 6 God was on tour overseas.

“I actually stayed in London [once] for two or three months with Von Miller,” he added. “This was back when Drake was on tour, so our home base was London for a little bit of time. It was our offseason, so we went to Norway, Stockholm, Amsterdam, but London was the home base. That was my favorite hotel, actually. The Rosewood, they always take care of me.”

The talk of OBJ living with Drake stemmed from an interview with UFC star Ronda Rousey for DraftKingsTV in 2016 where he spoke about staying at the OVO honcho’s house while he worked on finishing VIEWS.