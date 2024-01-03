Offset punching 42 Dugg over a dice game sparked his beef with Lil Baby according to Wack 100.

Appearing on his 100 ENT show, the controversial music manager made a number of claims about the feud and said he witnessed the scuffle, which took place three years ago before Dugg blew up.

“I was there, I watched it. Got in the middle of it, stopped it,” he said. “It would have blazed that night. Over dice. If it wasn’t for Wack, that n-gga would have been in the morgue that night. I told Dugg, ‘You all the way wrong.’”

Wack 100 then proceeded to detail how the two rappers played games of dice for thousands of dollars per hand, with Dugg frequently losing. Things apparently went left when Dugg wanted to stop playing.

According to Wack, Offset told the Detroit native: “‘As long as it’s my dice, you got to shoot,’ but Dugg walked out of the studio, leading to a confrontation between the two.

“[Offset] did it like a gangsta, went in Dugg’s pockets, took his money and fired on Dugg. One-on-one. Woomp, bow! ‘You got me fucked up,’” he recalled.

“I grabbed 42 Dugg, told his little homies, ‘Y’all put that up. Offset, go back in the studio.’ Offset had his little goons with him, they wasn’t budging. I said, ‘Offset, you know there’s gon’ be hell to pay come the morning.’ We were at QC studios.”

Wack said he was able to break up the fight before things escalated, saying the scuffle could’ve turned into a shootout with multiple fatalities.

“This was like right before Dugg sparked; he wouldn’t have been around for his spark. Offset and some of his people would’ve been dead. QC studios would’ve been under investigation,” he said.

Wack 100 later claimed that the incident is “how the whole beef started” between Offset and Lil Baby due to 42 Dugg being signed to Baby’s 4PF imprint.

In 2020, it was rumored that Offset’s and Lil Baby’s respective crews got into a scuffle, resulting in the former’s chain being snatched.

However, Baby shut down the speculation by calling it “fake news” on social media.

The pair’s apparent rift also made headlines last year after the My Turn hitmaker appeared to take a shot at Offset amid the Migos rapper’s legal battle with Quality Control Music, to whom Baby is also signed.

In a video posted by QC CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas, Lil Baby could be heard in the background saying: “The show must go on” while the both of them laughed.

related news Cardi B Reveals She Slept With Offset Despite Split: ‘I Need Some D On New Year’s Eve’ January 2, 2024

Offset later settled his lawsuit with Quality Control, which stemmed from a dispute over the rights to his solo work.

When quizzed about his reported falling out with his labelmate and the rest of the Migos months later, Lil Baby once again brushed off the chatter.

““Hell nah!” he said during an interview with Posted on the Corner. “I don’t even want to comment on that type of stuff. I feel like when I comment on something, it makes it bigger.

“First of all, I really don’t see shit on the internet. People send me shit and I be wanting to comment, but then I feel like that’s just gonna make it even more… But they know I ain’t got nothing going on with them.”