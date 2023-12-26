Offset has debuted a brand-new face piercing — but while the ex-Migos rapper seems to like his new fashion accessory, his fans aren’t exactly digging his new look.

On Sunday (December 24), the “Clout” rapper shared a clip of him showing off his new piercings — a diamond under his eye, and another in the cartilage of the opposite ear.

Offset moved the camera in closer for fans to get a good look at all the bling, but unfortunately, comments on The Shade Room‘s post were less-than-welcoming to new body modifications.

“We in a sassy man apocalypse,” wrote one fan, with another saying: “I know a hoochie mama when I see one.”

“Being a grown man and wanting your face to sparkle is a new unlocked level is insane [laughing face emojis],” wrote a third fan, while still another pointed out that the jewelry might be a symptom of his increasingly messy split from Cardi B.

“A wife and family was the best accessory you could have. Go work on your interior, your exterior won’t save your family,” he wrote.

There were, however, a minority who were in favor of Offset’s newest art. “The amount of assumptions in the comments all from piercings [laughing face emojis] yall strange af,” wrote one fan.

Check out the new piercings below:

Offset roasted by fans after debuting new face piercing: “We in a sassy man apocalypse” https://t.co/3Yh0bOWXIApic.twitter.com/bEGfMURDLz — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) December 25, 2023

Earlier this month, Cardi B put her estranged husband on blast when she tweeted: “@OffsetYRN you a b-tch ass n-kkaa …and trust me imma f-ckin take it there!”

She followed that up with: “Mufukas will try you when you at ya lowest and your most vulnerable time.. you out here feeling yourself but trust me the tables turn.”

She later went on Instagram Live and unloaded some more, accusing the Migos rapper of doing her “dirty” and failing to show gratitude for her “help.”

“I really, really don’t like doing the internet shit, but the sad shit is — stop calling me,” she vented. “‘Cause you will fucking talk to a n-gga and a muthafucka will play in your fucking face over and over and over again and still be like, ‘Watch what I’m about to do, watch what I’m about to say.’

“And it’s so fucking sad that a n-gga like to play games with me when I’m at my most vulnerable time, when I’m not the most confident. They like to play games with me because he knows I’m not an easy girl. Yesterday, I could have been out, I could have been chilling, I could have been this and that.”

She added: “He knows I’m in my house, he knows I’m not doing the most and I’ve really been sparing you. You’ve been fucking feeling yourself because of your album and shit and you’ve really been doing me dirty after so many fucking years that I helped your ass, not even a fucking thank you that I got.

“And it’s so crazy that I gotta go the fucking internet because whenever the fuck I tell you something, you don’t take shit seriously. And I’m so tired of it! I’m so fucking tired of this [expletives]!”

Although it’s unclear what provoked the tirade, Blueface accused Offset of sleeping with Chrisean Rock last month, which Offset flatly denied.

Shortly after, Cardi B said that while she doesn’t believe the claims her husband slept with the reality star, she took the drama as “as a sign” from the universe that it’s time for her to move on.