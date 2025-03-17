



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s no better way to prepare for warmer weather than with a linen outfit. As a spring and summer staple, a linen look is the perfect way to stay cool and stylish, whether it’s a simple top paired with jeans or a matching two-piece set. With the temperature starting to rise, I started searching for my new spring essentials and came across what might be the perfect linen set at Old Navy.

The Button-Front Linen-Blend Vest and High-Waisted Linen-Blend Mini Skirt combined create a monochromatic ensemble that I envision as my go-to as it gets warmer. Not only is it adorable, but it’s also on sale right now with each piece up to 50% off.

Button-Front Linen-Blend Vest, $21 (was $35) at Old Navy

I spotted the Button-Front Linen-Blend Vest first and was immediately drawn to its spring-ready colorways. Available in yellow, black, blue, and striped, the top has a flattering design with a sweetheart neckline and smocked sides. The buttoned front and wide straps also added to its elevated look. Originally $35, the top is 40% off right now and is only $21.

High-Waisted Linen-Blend Mini Skirt, $15 (was $30) at Old Navy

After setting my sights on the top, I had to get the High-Waisted Linen-Blend Mini Skirt to match. Who wouldn’t with a 50% discount and $15 sale price? It features an elasticized back waist that offers a little bit of wiggle room and comfort. There’s also a hidden seam zipper that gives it a clean look.

I loved these Old Navy finds so much that I got the top in yellow, blue, and black. For the skirt, I bought the blue and black colorways. As much as I wanted a full yellow set, I’ll admit the yellow skirt was a touch see-through. However, I fully plan on wearing the yellow top with a linen-blend skort, linen pants, or light- or medium-wash jeans.

The set isn’t 100% linen, but that doesn’t take away from its appeal. In fact, one of the first things I noticed (after how cute it is, of course) is how soft the material is. It’s a linen blend that’s made from 55% linen and 45% viscose rayon. Linen is known for becoming softer the more you wash it while viscose rayon already has a soft, smooth texture and both fabrics offer good breathability. This combination made both the vest and skirt extra soft immediately out of the bag. Plus, it’s ideal for warm weather and great for transitioning between seasons.

With up to a 50% discount, the Button-Front Linen-Blend Vest and High-Waisted Linen-Blend Mini Skirt only cost $36 as a set. If that’s not a steal, I don’t know what is. If you’re looking for a new outfit, add these to your cart ASAP. I did and I don’t regret it one bit.