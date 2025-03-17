Orry Allegedly Ignored liquor ban warning

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have filed charges against Bollywood socialite Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, and seven others for consuming alcohol at a hotel in Katra. The case was registered on March 15 after a complaint was received about the violation of rules prohibiting alcohol and non-vegetarian food in cottage suites.

The hotel is located in Katra, the base camp for the pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district. The accused allegedly consumed alcohol on the premises despite being informed that such activities were not allowed.

Following the complaint, the Katra Police Station registered an FIR against eight individuals. Along with Awatramani, the others named in the FIR are Darshan Singh, Parth Raina, Ritick Singh, Rashi Dutta, Rakshita Bhogal, Shagun Kohli, and Anastasila Arzamaskina.

J&K police issues statement

The Jammu and Kashmir Police released a statement explaining the charges: “Taking cognizance of the complaint regarding an issue involving certain guests who were staying at Hotel of Katra and found taking Alcohol, Katra police has lodged an FIR on March 15 against Orhan Awatramani (ORRY), Darshan Singh, Parth Raina, Ritick Singh, Rashi Dutta, Rakshita Bhogal, Shagun Kohli, and Anastasila Arzamaskina, who consumed alcohol in hotel premises despite being told that alcohol and non-vegitarian diet is not allowed inside Cottage Suite as it is strictly prohibited at such a divine place of Mata vaishnodevi pilgrimage.”

Police Ensures Strict Action

Reasi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Paramvir Singh directed the apprehension of the accused and emphasized a strict stance against alcohol and drug use at religious sites. A police team, including officers from the Katra Superintendent of Police’s office, was formed to track down those involved.

Singh reiterated the department’s position, stating, “Sensing the gravity of the matter the strict instructions were passed by SSP Reasi Paramvir singh (JKPS) to nab the defaulters thereby setting an example of no tolerance of any such act of drugs or alcohol at religious places which hurts the sentiments of the common masses.” He further warned that any disruption of peace due to such activities would face strict legal action.



