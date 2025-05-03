TORONTO — Katerina Mrazova scored 2:52 into overtime to lift the Ottawa Charge to a 2-1 regular-season finale win over the Toronto Sceptres and a playoff berth on Saturday.

Brianne Jenner also scored for Ottawa (12-2-4-12). Gwyneth Philips stopped 13 shots.

The Charge came in needing a win of any kind, or a Minnesota loss against Boston later Saturday, to secure their first postseason appearance in the PWHL. Ottawa lost 5-2 to Toronto in the regular-season finale last season needing a regulation win to secure a playoff spot.

Ottawa lost 3-0 to Minnesota on Wednesday with a chance to move six or seven points ahead of the Frost — with either an overtime/shootout win or a regulation win — and clinch a playoff spot.

Sarah Nurse scored for Toronto (12-3-6-9). Kristen Campbell made 22 saves while becoming the fourth PWHL goaltender to reach 1,000 career regular-season saves.

The Sceptres entered the day with a chance to steal first place from Montreal with a win and a New York regulation win over Montreal later Saturday. The top-seeded team entering the postseason gets its choice of opponent for the best-of-five semifinal series.

Both teams’ playoff opponents will be determined Sunday.