





Glucose monitoring specialist Dexcom is expanding its partnership with health-tracking ring maker Oura to provide Stelo users and ring wearers with metabolic health features, including meal insights and glucose data. Stelo provides individuals 18 and up who do not require insulin with round-the-clock glucose readings and delivers personalized insights into glucose health, offering users actionable information to make informed decisions. The patch aids in detecting normal (euglycemic) and low or high (dysglycemic) glucose levels. Through the partnership, users of Dexcom’s continuous glucose monitor Stelo, which received FDA clearance in March of last year, will have access to Meal and Glucose. Through Meal, wearers can take a picture of their food through the Oura app, and AI-enabled food recognition and nutrition analysis will be used to provide users with insights on how their meals or snacks affect them throughout the day. Meals focuses on the macronutrients in food as opposed to calories. The goal is for Oura ring wearers to understand better how their food affects their health. The Oura app also provides users with recommendations on how to curate their meals to “avoid energy slumps and cravings.” Glucose will provide ring-wearers with contextual graphs and insights to help them understand the connection between meals, daily movement, glucose levels, stress and tags through information collected through the Stelo device. Users can also learn habits that will help them maintain or achieve optimal glucose levels, and gain access to “Time Above Range,” which tracks when glucose levels are above a target range and provides AI-enabled analysis of a member’s glucose trends. Through the partnership with Dexcom, users can purchase a Stelo CGM through the Oura website and access Meal and Glucose via the Oura app. “Our product roadmap for this year is built on a robust investment in AI-forward offerings that enable a deeper understanding of the dynamic interplay of key health factors,” Holly Shelton, Oura’s chief product officer, said in a statement. “The addition of nutrition-focused features to our product experience was a natural next step, especially considering how personal diet—and its impact on health—can be. Our bodies all process food in different ways, which is why we’re leveraging a unique combination of Oura’s extensive biometric tracking, generative AI and Stelo glucose data to address a critical need for more individualized and accessible metabolic health solutions.” THE LARGER TREND In November, Dexcom made a $75 million investment in Oura and established a strategic partnership to enable two-way data flow between Dexcom’s CGM and the Oura Ring. A month later, Oura closed a $200 million Series D funding round, bringing the company’s valuation to $5.2 billion. In 2021, Oura scored $100 million in a Series C round. A year later, the company announced it reached a valuation of $2.55 billion. Oura garnered $28 million in Series B funding in 2020. The company has acquired three companies in the past few years: data company Sparta Science, personalized metabolic health company Veri and digital identification startup Proxy. In March, Oura announced it had appointed its first chief medical officer, Dr. Ricky Bloomfield. Before Oura, Bloomfield served as clinical and health informatics lead at Apple Health, overseeing the launch of several features, including Apple’s Health Records on the iPhone.