A quick-thinking animal control officer in Virginia has been praised for saving an injured owl after a roadside accident.

According to WAVY-TV, Jessica Brock of Isle of Wight County Animal Services was flagged down by a concerned driver who had accidentally struck an owl, leaving the bird trapped in the front grill of their truck.

Brock was able to gently free the owl and transport it to Nature’s Nanny Wildlife Rehabilitation, where it’s now recovering.

The department shared the story on Facebook, celebrating the driver’s decision to stop and get help, adding, “Amazing things can happen” when people choose to act with compassion.

Owls are not only striking birds to behold, but they also play a critical role in ecosystems by controlling populations of small animals like mice and voles.

Their presence is often used by conservationists as a sign of environmental health. Efforts to protect species like the Mexican spotted owl have even inspired reforestation projects across the U.S., according to One Green Planet.

Sadly, owls and other birds are vulnerable to vehicle strikes—up to 340 million birds are killed by cars in the U.S. every year, says the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

Foraging close to roads puts owls directly in the path of danger. Even tossing out a banana peel can attract rodents—and their predators—to the roadside, warns the OWL Rehabilitation Society.

Let this be a reminder that small actions matter. Hold onto food scraps until you’re home and compost them instead of tossing them from the car window. You’ll help keep wildlife safe and Support a cleaner planet—all in one go.

This article by Nicholas Vincent was first published by One Green Planet on 12 March 2025.



What you can do

Wildlife continues to face threats from overexploitation in the form of poaching and illegal trade in animal products, as well as a rapidly changing climate.

Due to growing threats, 70% of all animal and plant species are at risk of extinction by 2050.

With your donation, our conservation partners can continue to motivate millions of people worldwide to take action that protects and preserves wildlife at risk.