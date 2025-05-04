Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said his country’s conduct following the Pahalgam terror attack has been “responsible and measured,” despite what he described as “India’s provocative actions”. He made the remarks during a meeting with Turkiye’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr Irfan Neziroglu, in Islamabad on Saturday, as reported by Radio Pakistan and PTI.Sharif stated, “Despite India’s provocative actions following the Pahalgam incident, Pakistan’s response was responsible and measured.”

He went on to reiterate Pakistan’s long-standing position against terrorism. “Pakistan has always condemned terrorism in every shape and form,” he said.

However, Sharif rejected the accusations made by New Delhi. He claimed, “India has failed to share any evidence and is falsely trying to link Pakistan to the Pahalgam attack.”

He also alleged that India had not responded to Islamabad’s call for a neutral international inquiry. “India has yet to respond to Pakistan’s offer to have a credible, transparent and neutral international investigation to ascertain the facts behind the Pahalgam incident,” he said.

Live Events



Sharif said that Pakistan would fully cooperate with such an investigation and would welcome Turkiye’s involvement. He further highlighted, “Turkiye’s support to Pakistan is reflective of historic, deep-rooted, and time-tested brotherly relations between the two countries.”

The Pahalgam attack: A deadly blow in Kashmir

On 22 April, a group of gunmen opened fire on civilians in the Baisaran meadows near Pahalgam, a popular tourist spot in Jammu and Kashmir. The attackers are believed to have been six foreign militants. Survivors of the attack said the gunmen separated men from the group, asked about their religion, and then demanded they recite Islamic verses before opening fire.The attack resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, including a Nepalese tourist. Dozens more were injured. It marked the deadliest incident in the region since the 2019 Pulwama attack and the subsequent revocation of Article 370.

Diplomatic fallout and retaliatory measures

The aftermath of the Pahalgam attack has seen India and Pakistan’s already strained relations worsen significantly.

India responded by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, a long-standing water-sharing agreement. It also shut down the Integrated Check Post at Attari, scaled down staff at both nations’ High Commissions, and revoked all visas issued to Pakistani nationals. Those in India were told to leave by 30 April. Indian airspace was also closed to Pakistani airlines.

New Delhi has maintained that these moves are in response to Pakistan’s continued support for cross-border terrorism.

Islamabad strikes back

Pakistan, in turn, responded with its own set of measures. It halted all trade with India and barred Indian aircraft from entering its airspace. Meanwhile, reports from the region also suggest a spike in ceasefire violations along the border, adding to the tensions.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister has also spoken out regarding the water treaty, stating that the country would “strike any structure they build,” referencing India’s plan to control water flows under the treaty.

A broader standoff in the region

The diplomatic standoff has not gone unnoticed by others in the region. Remarks from a close aide of Bangladeshi Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus stirred fresh anxieties. The aide warned, “If India attacks Pakistan, Bangladesh will…”—a comment widely reported but also viewed as speculative amid rising public discourse on regional security.

Back home, senior Indian politicians have begun publicly debating the implications of the Pahalgam attack and its aftermath. Some, including Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, have openly questioned the Centre’s strategy. “I am not defence expert, but PM Modi’s body language…” he commented, hinting at a possible war footing.

Despite the rhetoric and punitive measures, Islamabad continues to press for an impartial inquiry into the attack. The Indian government has not officially responded to this offer.

Meanwhile, both countries remain locked in a tense stalemate. For now, there is no sign of de-escalation—and the victims of the Pahalgam attack remain at the heart of a dispute that stretches far beyond the meadow where the tragedy unfolded.

