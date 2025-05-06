Palantir CEO Alex Karp says that its projected $3.9 billion revenue success can be credited to both President Donald Trump’s policies and a “warrior culture.” In the business world, that translates to a relentless drive, adaptability, and innovation—something that many firms may need to adopt to successfully navigate any upcoming economic uncertainty.

President Trump’s tariffs and economic policies have CEOs panicked about the future of their businesses. But Palantir’s chief executive Alex Karp predicted his company is about to experience another year of growth—thanks to its fighter mentality, which he insisted shines “under pressure testing.”

“We are a warrior culture,” Karp said during Palantir’s Q1 earnings call. “Our whole culture is built around putting the exact right team, and the exact right product, at the final mile.”

“We have a highly formed stack of software that is exactly right for this moment, with a culture that’s exactly right to implement it.”

So far, it looks like Palantir’s way of work is paying off—its U.S. commercial revenue skyrocketed 71% year-over-year, reaching $255 million this quarter. Total revenue also increased 39% from the previous year, hitting $883.9 million. Palantir now anticipates annual revenue to be between $3.89 billion and $3.90 billion, up from the midpoint estimate of $3.75 billion last quarter.

The CEO didn’t delve further into what exactly a warrior culture is, and Fortune has reached out to Palantir for comment. But a quick trawl on Google explains that in the business world, it translates to a relentless drive, adaptability, and innovation—something that businesses will need to successfully navigate economic uncertainty under the new presidency.

“We predict we are going to do very well,” Karp said, when questioned about how the government’s policies would impact the business.

Palantir is known for its defense technology, particularly providing software for ICE and running data analytics for the U.S. Army—which has entered a resurgence under the Trump administration. Revenue from the U.S. government rose to $373 million, up 45% from just a year ago. And despite the company’s involvement in defense technologies being controversial, Karp said that he’s seen corporations changing their tune on being apolitical.

“This is an unvarnished cacophony of the combination of 20 years of investment and a massive cultural shift in the U.S.,” Karp said, adding that “Culturally, we just don’t see the resistance to the way we roll that we did in the past.”

Palantir’s ‘warrior culture’ and hiring philosophy in practice

To make it in Silicon Valley, many tech companies have adopted Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s “most fast and break things” culture. But Karp, who founded the company with investment titan Peter Thiel in 2003, takes an unorthodox approach to company culture.

The “philosopher CEO” once wrote in a 2020 letter to investors: “Our company was founded in Silicon Valley. But we seem to share fewer and fewer of the technology sector’s values and commitments.”

Carving out his own path, Karp has a specific criteria for his 4,000 “Palantirian” employees: they aren’t people who want to “get rich tomorrow,” but rather people who want control over what they’re working on. This value threshold creates a company culture that pushes excellence over money.

Karp is so specific about his employee culture that he even personally interviews new hires. He can apparently spot a prime “Palantirian” candidate within two minutes of an interview—and says he can weed out the privileged applicant with “good” rehearsed responses from “the child of a mechanic” giving a “bad” answer.

“I have that feeling like I’m in the presence of talent,” Karp told the New YorkTimes last year.

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com