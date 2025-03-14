





Only 43% of parents report they are able to find accurate and current information on avian influenza A(H5N1), commonly known as bird flu, according to the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health. The survey population included 2,021 parents of children aged 18 years and younger. While 43% reported they were unable to find accurate information, one in five respondents said the media is making too big a deal about the virus. However, 41% wish the government was doing more to prevent an outbreak, according to the survey responses. One-third of parents said they have taken action to protect their family against bird flu, with 22% being more careful about general hygiene; 13% being more cautious handling eggs, chicken, and beef; 12% avoiding contact with birds and other wild animals; 10% avoiding raw milk; and 7% eating fewer eggs and less chicken and beef. Twenty-five percent of parents expressed serious worry about transmission between animals and humans or human-to-human spread. One-third of parents are not confident in the government’s ability to contain an outbreak. Only 18% expressed high confidence in state or federal authorities’ capacity to remove infected animals or products from the food supply, and 22% are very confident in the government’s ability to inform the public about necessary recalls or product disposal. Parents rely primarily on news reports (78%), social media (31%), and internet searches (19%) to stay informed about bird flu. Fewer parents turn to family and friends (15%), government agencies (11%), or health care providers (11%). “There appears to be a gap in public confidence when it comes to the national response to bird flu,” Sarah Clark, M.P.H., codirector of the Mott Poll, said in a Michigan Medicine news release. “Misinformation and uncertainty can fuel anxiety, so it’s critical that health officials communicate transparently about containment efforts and food safety to reassure families.” Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved. Citation:

Parents feel they are lacking information about bird flu, poll finds (2025, March 14)

