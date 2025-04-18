Pasadena police reportedly shot and killed a dog while responding to an incident involving a woman Tuesday night.

At about 9 p.m., the city Police Department responded to a report of a woman lying on the ground with an unleashed dog near South Hudson Avenue and East California Boulevard, according to CBS News.

The outlet reported that police said the woman was making “incoherent statements” and that the dog charged at one of the officers before animal control officials or the fire department could get to the scene.

The officers shot and killed the dog, according to CBS News. The woman was hospitalized for evaluation and no other injuries were reported.

The Pasadena Police Department didn’t respond to requests for comment from The Times on Thursday.