Paula Abdul accused former “American Idol” and “So You Think You Can Dance” producer Nigel Lythgoe of allegedly sexually assaulting her multiple times, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in Los Angeles.

Abdul, 61, claims Lythgoe, 74, had sexually assaulted her during one of the “initial seasons” of “American Idol” and then again in 2014 while they served as judges on “So You Think You Can Dance,” according to the lawsuit obtained by The Post.

Lythgoe produced “American Idol” during the peak of the show’s popularity in the 2000s and was last listed as a producer for the talent-based singing show in 2014.

From 2005 to 2014, Lythgoe was listed as the producer and co-creator of “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Abdul alleges Lythgoe committed the first sexual assault in a hotel elevator during the audition stage of American Idol’s earlier seasons.

“Lythgoe shoved Abdul against the wall, then grabbed her genitals and breasts, and began shoving his tongue down her throat,” the suit claims.

Lythgoe produced “American Idol” during the peak of the show’s popularity in the 2000s. (709)

“Abdul attempted to push Lythgoe away from her. When the doors to the elevator for her door opened, Abdul ran out of the elevator and to her hotel room. Abdul quickly called one of her representatives in tears to inform them of the assault.”

Abdul claimed she remained silent about the allegations fearing retaliation from Lythgoe, who she said had the power to fire her from her role as a judge on the show.

During the second alleged assault, Abdul claims Lythgoe sexually assaulted her at his home after inviting her for dinner in 2014.

Nigel Lythgoe was a producer for “American Idol” and “So You Think You Can Dance,” while Abdul was a judge on both shows. Getty Images

“Believing this to be a professional invitation, Abdul accepted,” the lawsuit said.

“Toward the end of the evening, Lythgoe forced himself on top of Abdul while she was seated on his couch and attempted to kiss her while proclaiming that the two would make an excellent ‘power couple,’” the suit alleges.

“Abdul pushed Lythgoe off of her, explaining that she was not interested in his advances, and immediately left.”

(L-R) Lythgoe, Abdul, Maddie Ziegler, and Jason Derulo on the season finale of “So You Think You Can Dance” on Sept. 12, 2026.

Still fearful of Lythgoe’s power as an executive, the “Cold Hearted” singer again claimed she remained silent about the alleged assault, fearing she’d be “blackballed” if she spoke out.

Abdul claims she witnessed Lythgoe sexually assault one of her assistants, identified in the suit as “April,” while they filmed for “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2015.

Lythgoe “approached Abdul and April from behind, pressed himself up against April, and began to grope her. April did not consent,” the suit alleged.

The suit also alleges that the Hollywood executive allegedly teased Abdul about his inappropriate behavior over the phone.

“Lythgoe knew and was aware that his treatment of Abdul was inappropriate and even criminal,” the suit states.

Abdul claimed she remained silent about the allegations fearing retaliation from Lythgoe, who she said had the power to fire her from her role as a judge on the show. REUTERS

The lawsuit includes the shows’ production companies American Idol Productions, Dance Nation Productions, 19 Entertainment, and FremantleMedia North America. ©20thCentFox/courtesy Everett

“Indeed at one point Lythgoe called Abdul and taunted her that they should celebrate because it had been ‘seven years and the statute of limitations had run.’ Lythgoe clearly knew that his assaults of Abdul were not just wrong but that he held the power to keep her silent.”

The suit also alleges Lythgoe “verbally insulted and belittled” Abdul when she met with executives about launching “American Idol” in 2001, allegedly telling the music icon she was a “has been” who “probably wouldn’t be known by the show’s contestants.”

The “Knocked Out” singer is suing Lythgoe for sexual assault and battery, sexual harassment, gender violence, and negligence.

Lythgoe was last listed as a producer for the talent-based singing show in 2014.

The Post has reached out to Lythgoe’s representatives for comment.

Production companies American Idol Productions, Dance Nation Productions, 19 Entertainment, and FremantleMedia North America were also listed as defendants in the suit.

The lawsuit comes as a plethora of highest-profile figures file sexual abuse suits after New York and California passed legislation to waive the statute of limitations on those claims temporarily.

Sean “Diddy” Combs, Axl Rose, and Jermaine Jackson have also had suits filed against them in the past months over alleged sexual assaults.