Halloween season starts earlier and earlier every year. Head to your local grocery store and you’ll be inundated with pumpkin spice flavored products. Houses are putting up scary decorations. Walt Disney World is already hosting their annual Halloween parties. It’s not even September yet!

If you’re one of those folks that likes to get into the mood for spooky stuff early, well, this news will be of interest to you: Peacock is getting ready for Halloween season early too, and their touting the fact that starting on September 1 — a full two months before the actual date of Halloween — they will be offering “more than 100 horror, thriller and Halloween favorite series and movies” for streaming.

The films aren’t all classics, but the selection is pretty good, and includes the original Psycho and Candyman, multiple Child’s Play sequels, Get Out, Ghostbusters, The Birds, The Last Exorcism, and a whole bunch of classic Universal monster movies.

You can see the full list of titles below:

September 1: Amityville II: The Possession, 1982*

September 1: Amityville 3-D, 1983*

September 1: The Amityville Harvest, 2020*

September 1: The Amityville Moon, 2021*

September 1: Amityville: The Awakening, 2022*

September 1: Amityville Uprising, 2022*

September 1: Bride of Chucky, 1998*

September 1: The Birds, 1963

September 1: The Bone Collector, 1998

September 1: Candyman, 1992

September 1: Casper, 1995

September 1: Casper: A Spirited Beginning, 1997

September 1: Casper’s Scare School, 2006

September 1: Child’s Play 2, 1990*

September 1: Child’s Play 3, 1991*

September 1: Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant, 2009

Universal Pictures Universal Pictures

September 1: Cult of Chucky, 2017*

September 1: Curse of Chucky, 2013*

September 1: Cut, Color, Murder, 2022

September 1: Dawn of the Dead, 2004*

September 1: The Dead Don’t Die, 2019*

September 1: Dead Silence, 2007

September 1: The Frighteners, 1996

September 1: The Funhouse, 1981

September 1: Get Out, 2017

September 1: Ghostbusters, 1984*

September 1: Ghostbusters II, 1989*

September 1: The Grudge 2, 2006

September 1: The Grudge 3, 2009

September 1: Halloween, 2018

September 1: Halloween II, 1981*

September 1: Halloween III: Season of the Witch, 1982*

READ MORE: 10 Famous Actors Who Almost Played Iconic Horror Villains

September 1: Happy Death Day 2U, 2019

September 1: Hollow Man, 2000*

September 1: Hollow Man 2, 2006*

September 1: Insidious: Chapter 3, 2015*

September 1: The Last Exorcism, 2010

September 1: Monster High: 13 Wishes, 2013

September 1: Monster High: Freaky Fusion, 2014

September 1: Monster High: Boo York, Boo York, 2015

September 1: Monster High: Haunted, 2015

September 1: The Mummy, 1999*

September 1: The Mummy Returns, 2001*

September 1: Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, 2008*

September 1: The Mummy, 2017*

September 1: Murder, She Baked: A Deadly Recipe, 2016

September 1: Murder, She Baked: A Peach Cobbler Mystery, 2016

September 1: Patient Zero, 2018*

September 1: The People Under the Stairs, 1991

September 1: The Possession, 2023

September 1: Prince of Darkness, 1987

September 1: Psycho 1960

September 1: Psycho II, 1983

September 1: Psycho III, 1986

September 1: Psycho 1998

September 1: Pumpkin Pie Wars, 2016

September 1: The Purge: Anarchy, 2014

September 1: Saboteur, 1942

September 1: Saw, 2004

September 1: Saw 2, 2005

September 1: Saw 3, 2006

September 1: Saw 4, 2007

September 1: Saw 5, 2008

September 1: Saw 6, 2009

September 1: Saw 3D, 2010

September 1: Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, 2019

September 1: The Serpent and the Rainbow, 1987

September 1: Shocker, 1989

September 1: The Skeleton Key, 2005

September 1: Slither, 2006

September 1: Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight, 1995

September 1: Tales from the Crypt: Bordello of Blood, 1996

September 1: Tales From the Hood, 1995

September 1: Tales From the Hood 2, 2018

September 1: Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation, 1995*

September 1: They Live, 1988

September 1: The Thing, 1982

September 1: The Thing, 2011

September 1: Thirst, 2009

September 1: Us, 2019

September 1: Videodrome, 1983

September 1: The Visit, 2015*

September 1: Village of the Damned, 1995

September 1: The Wolfman, 2010

September 15: Bride of Frankenstein, 1935

September 15: The Creature Walks Among Us, 1956

September 15: Curse of the Werewolf, 1961

September 15: Dr. Cyclops, 1940

September 15: Dracula’s Daughter, 1936

September 15: The Evil of Frankenstein, 1964

September 15: Frankenstein, 1931

September 15: Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman, 1943

September 15: The Invisible Man Returns, 1940

September 15: The Invisible Man’s Revenge, 1944

September 15: The Invisible Woman, 1940

September 15: It Came from Outer Space, 1953

September 15: Frankenstein, 1931

September 15: The Mummy’s Hand, 1940

September 15: The Mummy’s Tomb, 1942

September 15: The Mummy’s Curse, 1944

September 15: The Mummy’s Ghost, 1944

September 15: Night Monster, 1942

September 15: Son of Frankenstein, 1939

September 15: The Raven,1935

September 15: The Strange Case of Doctor RX, 1942

September 15: Werewolf of London, 1935