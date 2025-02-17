Emergency services, including Ornge air ambulance, are responding to reports of a plane crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Ornge told Global News Monday afternoon it has dispatched multiple ambulances to the scene.

“Three air ambulance helicopters and two of our critical care land ambulances have been dispatched,” it said.

“One paediatric patient is currently being transported to Sick Kids with critical injuries.”

Details of injuries remain unclear. Shortly after the crash was first reported, Peel paramedics suggested there could be as many as nine people with injuries, including one in critical condition.

Peel Regional Police also said they were responding to the scene to assist emergency crews.

The airport confirmed the incident in a post on X Monday. Several flights scheduled to depart the airport have either been delayed or cancelled outright.

“Toronto Pearson is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis,” it said.

“Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for.”

Several videos and photos on social media appeared to show a Delta plane upside down on the airport grounds.

There was no immediate word on what led to the incident.

More to come.

— with files from The Canadian Press