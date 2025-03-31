



Norovirus is a common illness that spreads quickly—especially during winter—but it can make people sick anytime. Norovirus is the leading cause of vomiting and diarrhea from acute gastroenteritis in the United States and is also the leading cause of food-borne illness. Norovirus is highly contagious, which means that it can easily pass to other people even before your child has symptoms. This virus sickens millions in the U.S. during flu (influenza) season, which runs from November to April. The virus is so common it’s been nicknamed “the winter vomiting bug.” And even though some people call norovirus the “stomach flu,” it isn’t the same as influenza. The main symptoms of norovirus are nausea, vomiting and watery diarrhea. These are often seen with other symptoms that include belly pain and cramps, fever, headache, muscle pain and feeling tired. Health providers reported more than 189 outbreaks of norovirus in the last week of January 2025—the highest U.S. weekly count since 2012. Although experts don’t know the cause of this latest surge, a newer form of norovirus might be to blame. The GII.17 strain may be responsible and people may have little immunity to it. Nearly seven in 10 U.S. outbreaks seen in late 2024 were triggered by this strain. In most cases, though, kids make a full recovery in two to three days (or a little longer for younger children). But it’s important to be aware that around 460,000 people in the U.S.—mostly young children—go to the emergency department every year with extreme cases of norovirus. If you think your child has contracted norovirus, there are a few important steps to take. Monitor your child’s symptoms closely—Ongoing vomiting and diarrhea can quickly lead to dehydration. Signs include dark-colored urine, dry mouth, weakness, dizziness, crying without tears, and fewer wet diapers or trips to the bathroom. It is important to offer your child water or other fluids that can help with hydration. If your child can’t keep anything down—and you sense this is serious—call your pediatrician

Keep your child away from other people. This can be difficult in a home with shared bathrooms, but it is the best way to avoid the virus spreading within your family. To treat children who have norovirus, it’s best to keep them comfortable until the illness passes by keeping them hydrated with small sips of water, broth, juice or electrolyte drinks; letting them rest or nap when needed; and creating a comfy space for them to relax until symptoms subside—usually in about 48 hours—while they are contagious. Kids can have small amounts of food once liquids are able to be kept down, and it’s best to stick with bland foods like rice, bread or crackers. Beyond quarantining your child, you can halt the spread by washing hands, sanitizing the kitchen and bathrooms, and washing linens and clothing your sick child has used. Children can go back to school once 48 hours have passed without vomiting or diarrhea, when the virus is less likely to be contagious. Infants and children should stay away from child care centers until their stools can be contained in the diaper, or when toilet-trained children no longer have accidents using the toilet. In addition, children who get norovirus should not go back until they are passing no more than two stools above what they normally do while at childcare or school, even if the stools remain loose. In addition, hand hygiene is very important in preventing infection. 2025 Tribune Content Agency, LLC. Citation:

