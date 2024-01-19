During a recent interview with Deadline, Emmy nominee Pedro Pascal was asked if Joel’s fate in The Last of Us Season 2 would be different from the character’s original video game storyline. Even though he doesn’t fully know what series creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann’s entire plans are for Joel’s future, Pascal teased that the next installment might have surprises in store for the viewers.

“I think that they’re always going to find ways to build on the incredible source material that they have, and surprise us with how they can use that material in a different format, like a television show,” Pascal said. “But I wouldn’t want to spoil it for anybody, and the truth is, I don’t actually have all of the information, as of yet.”

Who’s the cast of The Last of Us Season 2

The Last of Us currently stars Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy Miller, and Rutina Wesley as Maria. Following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, the series finally received its first batch of Season 2 casting announcements, revealing that Golden Globe nominee Kaitlyn Dever, Beef breakout Young Manzino, and Madame Web star Isabela Merced have been tapped for the respective roles of Abby, Jesse and Dina.

Season 2 is expected to be based on Naughty Dog’s acclaimed video game sequel The Last of Us Part II, which will feature a significant time jump introducing a now grown-up Ellie. It is executive produced and co-written by Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin and original game writer Neil Druckmann, who is also serving as one of the directors. Executive producers are Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, and Carter Swan.

Season 1 is now available for streaming on Max.