As President Donald Trump targets Mexico and Canada in a growing trade war, the movement to boycott American products is spreading far beyond North America, The Guardian reports.

Canadian travel to the United States is down almost 25 percent since February 2024. Europeans are flagging American goods while identifying their own goods with black stars, giving consumers the option to buy local. In Germany, musicians are cancelling summer tours in the U.S.

Christian Tetzlaff, a German classical violinist was blunt while explaining his feelings to the Guardian. “There seems to be a quietness or denial about what’s going on,” Tetzlaff said.

“I feel utter anger,” he said. “I cannot go on with this feeling inside. I cannot just go and play a tour of beautiful concerts.”

Canada has pulled American liquor products from its shelves. Tesla sales in Europe have plummeted, with the company losing 15 percent of its value on Monday alone.

In Sweden , Facebook groups are promoting local products and boycotting American businesses, including Facebook itself. In Norway, an oil bunkering company, Haltbakk, said it will no longer supply U.S. Navy ships with fuel, citing Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s contentious visit to the White House. However, Norway’s Defense Minister clarified the government maintains “a close and strong defense cooperation” with the United States.

As The Guardian reported, “Takeshi Niinami, the chief executive of the Japanese multinational brewing and distilling group Suntory Holdings, which owns several major US brands, told the Financial Times international consumers were likely to shun American brands in the event of a trade war.”

“We laid out the strategic and budget plan for 2025 expecting that American products, including American whiskey, will be less accepted by those countries outside of the US because of first, tariffs and, second, emotion,” Niinami said in the interview.

The Guardian added, “Zoe Gardner, an organiser of the Stop Trump Coalition in the UK, is seeing rapidly increasing interest in the issue.”

“A lot of what we are seeing is coming about organically, people putting stuff on TikTok. People are so furious, and this is about taking back power,” Gardner said.

