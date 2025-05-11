IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Good News: Students surprised beloved janitor for his birthday
03:13
Peru celebrates election of Pope Leo XIV
01:48
European leaders push Russia to accept ceasefire terms
01:51
India accuses Pakistan of violating ceasefire
00:54
U.S. China negotiators meet in Switzerland for trade talks
02:21
4.1 earthquake rocks southern states
01:24
Pope Leo XIV makes surprise appearances on Saturday
02:23
Putin and Xi attend massive military parade
01:38
NJ mayor arrested during protest at ICE detention center
01:55
Tracing Pope Leo XIV’s roots in South America
01:48
NBC News Exclusive: New details in Idaho murders case
01:47
American cardinals reveal what led to the election of Pope Leo XIV
03:05
New clues to Pope Leo XIV’s political and social views
03:02
Another radar outage for Newark air traffic controllers
01:47
Vatican crowds react to the announcement of a new pope.
01:30
Pope Leo XIV is a Chicago native who led Augustinian order
03:49
U.S. and U.K. announce new trade agreement
01:49
Leo XIV elected as first American pope
04:12
Chicago celebrates election of hometown pope
01:33
‘Dateline NBC’ obtains exclusive new footage and details in Idaho murders case
01:47
