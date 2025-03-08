Japan’s capital city Tokyo is currently hosting the “Ramses & the Gold of the Pharaohs” exhibition, with metro stations, building facades and streets surrounding the exhibition hall were decorated with an image of the wooden coffin of King Ramses II.

The Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Sherif Fathy, and the Mayor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike, officially opened the exhibition on Friday, which will continue until September.

Up to 15,000 tickets have been sold so far, a few hours before the opening of the exhibition in Tokyo.

On Thursday morning, the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, Mohamed Ismail Khaled, headed to the exhibition hall to follow up on the final touches of the halls and the placement of the artifacts.

This inspection tour came to follow up on the exhibition’s readiness to receive visitors, its placement of artifacts, information signs and decor, alongside proper implementation of all security procedures.

Khaled said that the way the exhibition’s collections are displayed enables visitors to enjoy viewing all exhibits in a dazzling way with ease of movement between the halls.

He also referred to the successes achieved by the exhibition during its external journey over the past four years.

This exhibition is one of the means to promote and advertise for the Egyptian tourist destination in light of the ministry’s current strategy under the slogan “Egypt – Unparalleled Tourism Diversity”, where a tourism pavilion was set up for the Egyptian General Authority for Tourism Promotion on the sidelines of the exhibition throughout its stay in Tokyo.

The pavilion includes a group of promotional materials and films about the Egyptian tourist destination and its diverse and different components, products and tourism patterns.

The pavilion also includes tourist maps about Egypt in the Japanese language.

The “Ramses and the Gold of the Pharaohs” exhibition features 180 carefully selected artifacts from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir from the era of King Ramses II.

In addition, it proudly displays the sarcophagus of King Ramses II from the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization and other artifacts from the discoveries of the Egyptian mission in the Bubastis area of Saqqara, as well as assorted collections from various Egyptian museums.

These artifacts highlight distinct aspects of ancient Egypt from the Middle Kingdom to the Late Period, through a collection of statues, jewelry, cosmetics, paintings, stone blocks decorated with inscriptions, and colored wooden coffins.

The exhibition began its journey outside Egypt at its first stop in November 2021 in Houston, US, followed by its second stop in August 2022 in San Francisco, US, then its third stop in April 2023 in the French capital, Paris, and its fourth stop in November 2023 in Sydney, Australia to its fifth stop in July 2024 in Cologne, Germany.