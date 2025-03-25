Poilievre said in a video announcement that the measure was needed to allow middle-class Canadians who happen to live in pricey markets like Vancouver and Toronto to set down roots.

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre upped the ante on his signature housing proposal on Tuesday, promising to get rid of the GST on new homes sold for up to $1.3 million if he wins next month’s federal election.

“(Prime Minister Mark) Carney just doesn’t understand that Canadians can no longer afford to live in towns and cities they grew up in,” said Poilievre.

Poilieve said that the GST cut will save homebuyers up to $65,000.

The Conservative leader said in October that he’d cut the GST on new homes sold for under $1 million.

Carney matched this pledge last week, rolling out a near-identical GST cut for first-time home buyers on homes sold at or under $1 million.

Poilieve was quick to point out the similarities, accusing Carney of stealing the idea.

“Only months ago, Liberals voted unanimously against my idea of taking the GST off new homes,” tweeted Poilievre shortly after Carney’s housing announcement.

“Now — a few days before calling an election — they plagiarize me again.”

Carney has been accused of lifting other Conservative policies, such as eliminating the consumer carbon tax and scheduled capital gains tax increase, as he pushes the Liberals toward the centre of the political spectrum.

But Poilievre said on Tuesday that a million dollars is no longer enough to afford a decent home in several Canadian markets.