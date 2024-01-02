Playboi Carti and Ice Spice engaged in some playful flirting after the Atlanta rapper’s new song with Travis Scott, “BACKR00MS.”

The track — which also features SEXISDEATH and Indiana420Bitch and arrived on Monday (January 1) — finds Carti shooting his shot at the Bronx rap star: “I think I need me a Ice Spice, yeah I want me a munch.”

While promoting its release on social media, the Opium founder ramped up his romantic pursuit by reposting Ice Spice’s recent birthday thirst trap on his Instagram Stories.

The proactive slideshow, which includes photos of Ice flashing her curvaceous derrière to the camera while wearing a figure-hugging mini dress and thong, had already sparked a flood of horny reactions from fans.

In response, the “Princess Diana” star seemingly approved of Carti’s namedrop by reposting “BACKR00MS” on her own IG Stories, with Carti in turn resharing her post on his own page with a heart eyes emoji.

It appears the pair also took the flirting to the DMs as Carti then posted a screenshot of a message from Ice Spice that read: “backr00ms” with a suggestive kiss mark emoji.

Check out their exchange, along with the “BACKR00MS” video, below:

god plz no ice spice feat. in carti’s album😿🙏 pic.twitter.com/KOaCbaq9nF — Mahesh ひ (@MF_mahesh) January 2, 2024

Despite the flirtatious exchange with Playboi Carti, Ice Spice previously confirmed she was in a relationship.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times in October, the 24-year-old said she was “currently dating someone” but refused to reveal their identity to the public as she wants fans to “keep their focus on what I’m here for, which is music.”

In recent weeks, Carti has also been romantically linked with another pop star, Camila Cabello, after the two were seen FaceTiming together and also spotted in the studio.

The Whole Lotta Red rapper previously dated Iggy Azalea, with the pair welcoming a son, Onyx, together in April 2020.

However, things have been anything but amicable between the former couple since their split. Most recently, Iggy took issue with a recent mini-documentary capturing sweet father-son moments between Carti and Onyx.

In a sarcastic message posted on X (formerly Twitter) shortly after its release, she wrote: “Its cool how you can fit damn near every visit into just one video [white heart emoji] Talented!”