If you received a brand new PlayStation 5 console for Christmas, then you’re going to need a few extras to make it worthwhile. This includes a PS Plus subscription, which lets you access online multiplayer, as well as free games and exclusive discounts. If you’re looking to save some cash on your PlayStation Plus membership, then CD Keys has you covered. Customers can grab PlayStation Store credit at reduced prices, which can be used to purchase your PS Plus subscriptions.

You can pick up a £100 PlayStation Store card for £87.99, a £50 card for £45.99, and a £20 card for £18.49.

Customers can use this credit to purchase games from the PlayStation Store, or put it towards the cost of PS Plus subscriptions.

If you sign up to PS Plus Essential, you’ll be able to play multiplayer games online, and download free games each month.

Indeed, the January 2024 free games (which are available to download from January 2) include A Plague Tale Requiem, Evil West and Nobody Saves the World.

“In this sequel to award-winning adventure, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Amicia and Hugo travel far south to new regions and vibrant cities after escaping their devastated homeland,” reads the official Plague Tale description.

“There, they attempt to start a new life and control Hugo’s curse. But, when Hugo’s powers reawaken, death and destruction return in a flood of devouring rats.”

Sign up before January 2 and you’ll have enough time to grab the December PS Plus Essentials, including LEGO 2K Drive, Powerwash Simulator and Sable.