In an Oval Office meeting Monday with El Salvador’s president, President Trump said Kilmar Abrego Garcia would not come back to the U.S., despite a Supreme Court decision ordering the Trump administration to “facilitate” his return. We look at how El Salvador became the destination for some of those deported from the U.S., and what’s next in Abrego Garcia’s case.

This episode: political correspondent Ashley Lopez, White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez, and immigration policy reporter Ximena Bustillo.

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

