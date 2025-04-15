toggle caption Mary Altaffer/Pool, via AP Mary Altaffer/Pool, via AP

Much of the activism seen on college campuses last year in protest of Israel’s war in Gaza is now under increased scrutiny as part of a policy that the Trump administration says is aimed at eliminating antisemitism, particularly on American campuses. The effort has led to the targeting of non-citizen students over their past pro-Palestinian activism, resulting in students losing visas and several high-profile arrests. These incidents have created a climate of uncertainty at many colleges and universities, leaving some students feeling increasingly silenced and fearful.

