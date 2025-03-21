toggle caption Ben Curtis/AP Ben Curtis/AP

President Trump spoke separately to his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts this week to try and hammer out a peace deal to end the war. We explore what’s in the deal and what chances it has to succeed.

Then, a look at how President Trump has antagonized and attacked members of the country’s judicial system, from judges to law firms.

This episode: senior White House correspondent Tamara Keith, national security correspondent Greg Myre, national justice correspondent Ryan Lucas, and senior political editor & correspondent Domenico Montanaro.

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics.