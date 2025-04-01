toggle caption Pool, via AP Pool, via AP

The president has flirted with — and walked back — suggestions he would seek a third term in office, which runs counter to the 22nd Amendment’s provisions on term limits. But that’s not stopping supporters & academics from exploring ways the amendment’s language may be interpreted differently.

This episode: White House correspondent Deepa Shivaram, voting correspondent Hansi Lo Wang, and senior political editor & correspondent Domenico Montanaro.

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics.