Police arrested two men in Paris on Sunday for criminal conspiracy in connection with a terrorist undertaking and possession of explosives, said France’s national anti-terrorist prosecutor’s office (PNAT).
All are over 18, the prosecutor’s office said without specifying their exact age or how advanced their potential plan was.
French broadcaster RTL reported that during a search of the main suspect’s home, investigators allegedly found a homemade explosive vest.
Daily newspaper Le Parisien said the 19-year-old had written an oath of allegiance to Isis and was planning to attack a public place.