Police arrested two men in Paris on Sunday for criminal conspiracy in connection with a terrorist undertaking and possession of explosives, said France’s national anti-terrorist prosecutor’s office (PNAT).

French media reported that the main suspect, a 19-year-old living in northern France , had ties to Islamic State , although his lawyer refuted those claims.

The two men were placed in custody, and a third was charged for not reporting a terrorist crime and placed under legal supervision, prosecutors said.

All are over 18, the prosecutor’s office said without specifying their exact age or how advanced their potential plan was.

French broadcaster RTL reported that during a search of the main suspect’s home, investigators allegedly found a homemade explosive vest.

Daily newspaper Le Parisien said the 19-year-old had written an oath of allegiance to Isis and was planning to attack a public place.