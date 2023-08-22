Politics influences so much of our daily lives, yet discussing it at the dinner table can turn even the most pleasant conversations with family into verbal jousting matches. At Live Science, we look towards scientific research to explain this polarizing topic, whether it’s a study that shows facts don’t convince people in political arguments to one that finds conservatives aren’t more fearful than liberals .

Our expert writers and editors will also guide you through the history of politics and how it interacts with the sciences, helping you to be fully equipped for your next dinner-time disagreement.