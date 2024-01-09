Daniel Battsek is stepping down as Chairman of Film4 after 8 years in the position.

He will be replaced by Ollie Madden, who has served as director of Film4 for the past 6 years.

Battsek is going out on a high, coming off of one of Film4’s most acclaimed years. Recent productions include such award season favorites as Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, which won the Golden Lion in Venice as well as 2 Golden Globes over the weekend, including for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy and Best Performance for star Emma Stone; Jonathan Glazer’s Holocaust drama The Zone of Interest, a Grand Prix winner in Cannes; Molly Manning Walker’s Un Certain Regard prize winner How to Have Sex; Andrew Haigh’s All of Us Strangers; and Steve McQueen’s acclaimed documentary Occupied City.

“Thanks to Daniel’s charismatic leadership and the outstanding team he’s built, Film4 has punched far above its weight – competing with the biggest international powerhouse studios for awards – and cementing its reputation as one of the most pioneering and influential film companies anywhere in the world,” said Alex Mahon, CEO of Film4 owner Channel 4, in a statement. “Daniel has been a key partner to me, a trusted champion and friend to countless filmmakers and has driven Film4 towards ever-greater success.”

Commenting on Madden’s appointment, Mahon noted that he has been working closely with Battsek over the past 6 years “as Film4 has gone from strength to strength. I am delighted Ollie will now lead Film4, in his role as Director of Film4. Ollie is passionate about our mandate to take risks and innovate, and he has a clear vision of how Film4 will continue to support the very best of British talent.”