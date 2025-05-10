Just days after making history as the first American Pope, Illinois native Pope Leo XIV is preparing for a reunion with his siblings in Rome, where his brother John Prevost will join him to celebrate this unprecedented moment for the Catholic Church and Chicago alike.

Pope Leo was elected following the 2025 papal conclave on Thursday, with the Dolton native becoming the first-ever American-born pope in the church’s history.

The unexpected travel to Rome marks the fifth time Prevost has traveled to the Italian capital. Two of those trips were with his brother, who is now the global leader of the Catholic Church.

Prevost told NBC Chicago he informed his brother about the trip in a brief phone call.

Pope Leo XIV during a mass with cardinals in the Sistine Chapel in The Vatican on May 9. Vatican Media / AFP – Getty Images

“I told him we were coming. He said, ‘Oh, okay,’” Prevost said.

Prevost reflected on the pride tied to his brother’s historic achievement, while acknowledging the challenges. He noted that his parents would be “happy and ecstatic” about Pope Leo’s role.

“That’s the thing…look at the ‘first’ that we are here. First from the United States, first from Chicago,” Prevost said.” He’s kind of young. Tremendous responsibility. The world will be watching his every step.”

As for his plans during the visit, Prevost said much remains up in the air.

“We’re waiting to see, we’re supposed to have lunch, we’re supposed to go somewhere. We get to travel with the Pope to some special place and we’ll just figure it out. Because we’re only here until Tuesday,” Prevost said.

Prevost said he does not plan to stay for Pope Leo’s installation.