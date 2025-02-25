Three people were arrested after a wild incident on the streets of Portage la Prairie, Manitoba RCMP say.

Around 7:40 p.m. Saturday, officers spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen and tried to pull it over on the Tupper Street Bridge.

Two RCMP cruisers were parked on the other side of the bridge, and when the driver saw them, police said, he sped up, narrowly missing one cruiser and crashing head-on into the other.

In the aftermath, one suspect was released without charges, while one officer and two of the suspects were treated for minor injuries.

Get daily National news Get the day’s top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Two Winnipeg men, 30 and 36 years old, each face more than a half-dozen charges in connection with the incident, including possessing property obtained by crime, assaulting a police officer with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, weapons possession and possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking.

Story continues below advertisement

The 30-year-old suspect was also the subject of a warrant for being unlawfully at large, as well as a parole board warrant.

Trending Now Trump says tariffs on Canada, Mexico ‘on time’ for March 4 deadline

Hunter Schafer ‘shocked’ her passport gender changed after Trump order

Both suspects were given court dates this week, police said.