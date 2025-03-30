The eight ambulance team members were killed as they were “targeted by the Israeli army while performing their humanitarian duties” in Rafah in southern Gaza, the Palestine Red Crescent said.
The agency said the names of the ambulance crew members who were killed are:
Mustafa Khafaja
Ezzedine Sha’at
Saleh Moammar
Rifaat Radwan
Mohammad Behloul
Ashraf Abu Labda
Mohammad al-Hila
Raed al-Sharif
The Palestine Red Crescent Society is devastated by the killing of eight of its EMTs in Rafah, who were targeted by the Israeli army while performing their humanitarian duties. They were responding to an emergency call to assist the wounded following Israeli airstrikes in the… pic.twitter.com/qK79MMFA9l
— PRCS (@PalestineRCS) March 30, 2025