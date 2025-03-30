The eight ambulance team members were killed as they were “targeted by the Israeli army while performing their humanitarian duties” in Rafah in southern Gaza, the Palestine Red Crescent said.

The agency said the names of the ambulance crew members who were killed are:

Mustafa Khafaja

Ezzedine Sha’at

Saleh Moammar

Rifaat Radwan

Mohammad Behloul

Ashraf Abu Labda

Mohammad al-Hila

Raed al-Sharif