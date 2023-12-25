Jessie James Decker showed off her growing baby bump in a set of sweet snaps featuring her family members on her Instagram account on Sunday.

The 35-year-old country singer was joined by her husband, Eric Decker, and their three children while posing for the shots, in which they all wore matching pajamas.

The performer, who recently promoted her cookbook on Good Morning America, wrote a short message that read: ‘Last Christmas as a family of 5 until baby brother is here. We love you already sweet boy.’

In her first shot, Decker’s daughter Vivianne, nine, and her sons Eric Jr., eight, and Forrest, five, kissed her stomach.

The happy family all flashed wide smiles while they all posed with each other on the same couch.

The songwriter’s 36-year-old husband affectionately held his wife’s baby bump as they posed for a snap.

The Wanted singer also included several shots of her children enjoying milk and cookies while waiting for Santa Claus to arrive.

She went on to post a photo of her daughter and sons relaxing with their family’s golden retriever.

Decker and her husband initially met in 2011, and they became engaged the following year.

The pair went on to hold a wedding ceremony in Colorado in 2013, and their reality program, Eric & Jessie: Game On, premiered that September.

The happy couple started their family with Vivianne’s birth, which took place in 2014, and they welcomed Eric Jr. and Forrest in 2015 and 2018, respectively.

The country artist revealed that she was preparing to welcome a fourth child this past August.

Decker subsequently confirmed that she was planning to add another boy to her family last month.

The performer spoke about parenting during an interview with Us Weekly and told the media outlet that she attempted to spend as much personal time with her children as possible.

‘One-on-one time is extremely important. It goes by so fast…So you’ve got to have those memories, even when I’m tucking them in,’ she said.

Decker went on to state that she felt as if the onset of parenthood positively affected her songwriting.

‘I became me when I became a mother. My kids complete my life. They inspire me, and when I’m happy, I feel like I’m my most creative,’ she said.