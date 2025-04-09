The foundation of Tibet’s parliament in exile is built on respecting diverse views and the space to question and critique, an inherent principle of Buddhism, explained Namgyal Dolkar Lhagyari, a Member of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

A democracy creates space for disagreement and different perspectives, and Tibetans too must be open to having a dialogue amongst themselves. It is what the 14th Dalai Lama expects of all Tibetans she stated, adding that being open to internal dialogue would prepare them for talks with the Chinese Communist Party some day.

The Dalai Lama “foresees a politically self-reliant Tibet,” she added, pointing out that even though he divested himself of all political power in 2011, Tibetans continue to look to him for direction, as he is experienced in both running a State and a freedom movement.

In the Dalai Lama, observed Lhagyari, ‘we see the meaning of compassion in action’ and a reformer the world needs. Despite all the power he possesses, the Dalai Lama places leadership on Tibetans, inspiring even the women to lead the freedom movement.

Despite regional or class backgrounds, the common denominator is that they are all people of Tibet, and the younger generation recognises that fact when pursuing the vision for Tibet, Lhagyari pointed out, adding that it is also important to be the voice for those living within Tibet.

Lhagyari made her observations at a web talk organised by the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom South Asia on ‘Celebrating the Dalai Lama’s Legacy and Tibet’s Future, Perspectives from Europe, South Asia and China’ on April 4, 2025.

The talk, moderated by Tibet Expert Dr Swati Chawla, included Tencho Gyatso, President, International Campaign for Tibet, and Dr Dawa Lokyitsang, anthropologist and expert on Tibetan Agency and Identity as panelists.

The Minister of Security of the Central Tibetan Administration, Dolma Gyari, delivered the keynote address.

Growing up in Dharamsala in the 1960s, Tencho Gyatso experienced the Dalai Lama’s actions first-hand. He was just 25 years old when he began his life in exile. Despite his youth, Gyatso pointed out he had a vision and the conviction to inspire an entire generation of Tibetans to work with him to establish a government in exile and to build centres of education and monasteries.

In those early years, he spoke about Tibet’s culture and lifestyle, not politics, to make Tibet relevant to the world. Many decades later, she witnessed the support he had gained across the world and respect for his diplomatic skills, when Republicans and Democrats came together to celebrate him in the USA, during a time of polarised political views.

Gyatso pointed out that the current challenge for Tibetans is carrying forward his legacy, a responsibility that falls on the shoulders of the younger generation.

It is also important to keep in mind that whatever happens in Tibet, impacts neighbouring countries, she said, pointing out that a quarter of the world is nurtured by rivers that flow out of Tibet.

The best resistance to China’s endeavour to co-opt the Tibetan narrative is by teaching Tibet’s history to the younger generation, explained Dr Dawa Lokyitsang.

While some academics and activists prefer to position themselves as victims of tragedy, Lokyitsang considers it as an opportunity for Tibetans to create their own destiny, and “to challenge China’s narrative of geopolitics in Asia.”

When the Dalai Lama took it upon himself to build schools and the infrastructure for life in exile in the aftermath of the Lhasa uprising of 1959, he was joined by Tibetans who shared the vision that it was not simply an exercise of preserving a language and a culture, but promoting the idea that Tibetan refugees would, someday, return home she opined.

The entire structure the Dalai Lama put together for those in exile is based on carrying forward his legacy, she added, describing it as ‘modeling a unique and particularly Tibetan leadership’ amidst the rising geopolitical wars and populist candidates.

By voluntarily divesting himself of political power, he has set an example not only for Tibetans but the world at large.

Though more than 1.2 million Tibetans lost their lives or were displaced in the uprising, the Dalai Lama has remained steadfast to his non-violent ideology and the hope of reaching a lasting political solution, stated Dolmar Gyari.

He remains a strong proponent of political reform, inter-religious harmony and protecting the environment, she added.

Drawing the discussion to a close, Dr Carsten Klein, Head of the FNF Regional Office South Asia, pointed out to the Dalai Lama’s commitment to peaceful co-existence.

He said that global decision makers too should emulate the Tibetan leader, adding that Tibet’s geo-strategic relevance should take centre stage in diplomatic and political discussions.

The Dalai Lama turns 90 on July 6, which will coincide with the launch of the Year of Compassion, during which his teachings, publications and life story will be shared globally. (Colombo/Apr9/2025)



Continue Reading