One of the chief economic officials in President Donald Trump’s administration recently admitted that prices for imported goods subjected to Trump’s tariffs will indeed go up, and that the administration is in support of automating more factory jobs.

During a Thursday interview with CNBC host David Faber, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was noticeably up-front when asked whether consumers would see higher sticker prices on store shelves. Faber asked Lutnick if prices will have to “eventually rise” if corporations move production back to the United States so companies can remain “competitive globally.” Walmart, for example, imports roughly 70% of its non-food inventory from China.

“I think if you want to buy things from other countries, and you want to bring it into America, then the price is going to rise,” Lutnick said. “But if you make it here, then of course the price won’t rise! So make it here! Make. It. Here. How hard is that to say? You know, just keep repeating it to yourself: There’s no tariff if you make it here.”

“You’re going to watch everyone come to that realization,” he continued. “Apple builds it all in China. Why are they building it all in China and giving us our iPhone? Why don’t they make it here?”

At that point, multiple voices cut in to remind Lutnick that it was “cheaper” for Apple to manufacture its products in China.

“Mr. Secretary, wages are lower over there!” CNBC correspondent Carl Quintanilla said.

“And now, there are robots who can do it!” Lutnick said after a brief pause. “You are going to see robotic production of iPhones, and the jobs that are going to be created. People who build those factories, the mechanics who work on those robots … This is the re-creation of tradecraft in the United States of America.”

Watch the full exchange below, or by clicking this link.