Why didn’t King Charles meet Prince Harry?

The tension between Prince Harry and King Charles appears to have reached a new low. During Prince Harry’s most recent court appearance in the United Kingdom, the King reportedly declined to meet with him, despite being in the country at the same time.

According to insiders, the King declined to meet with Harry due to frustration over his legal battle and ongoing royal tensions.

The royal schism grows as Prince Harry also misses a close friend’s wedding.

The Montecito Prince flew to London over the weekend to testify in a court appeal, already feeling depressed and humiliated by the Sentebale scandal in which he is involved. and, according to my source, was rejected by his father, as quoted in a report by NewsNation.

Prince Harry arrived in town on Sunday, the same day King Charles and Queen Camilla departed for a royal tour of Italy, to contest the Home Secretary’s decision that revoked his right to police protection. But there was still time for the father and son to get together, it simply did not occur, as per reports.

Live Events



ALSO READ: Will King Charles abdicate the throne as he struggles with an undisclosed form of cancer? Here’s what experts are saying

Why is the royal family keeping distance from Prince Harry?

According to reports, there was a window of opportunity for King Charles and Harry to meet, but they chose not to.Prince Harry’s struggle for police protection has angered King Charles: Harry’s insistence on opposing the government for police protection has infuriated King Charles. When he and Meghan left the monarchy, he believes Harry knew what he was getting into, but Harry, being Harry, simply cannot accept it, as quoted in a report by NewsNation.

Since Prince Harry and his family are no longer employed by the royal family, the Home Secretary of England decided last year that they are not entitled to official police protection.

As part of the process, Harry went to court this week to appeal the ruling. According to the Times of London, Harry, “who lives in California, claims he does not feel safe to bring his wife, Meghan, and children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, to the UK because there is no automatic police protection.”

Another source condescendingly said, “Harry can still get protection.” All he needs to do is give a month’s notice. Prince Harry believes that Charles can snap his fingers and provide him with security, but King Charles is unable to do so, which irritates him. The royal and VIP executive committee, or RAVEC, made the decision.

Prince Harry’s challenge to this appears to be detrimental to the family. He also has private security of his own.

The royal family is reportedly tired and cautious of Prince Harry because they don’t want any more private conversations to be leaked to the media or used against them.

Prince Harry last saw King Charles in February 2024. Additionally, they are reportedly tired of Harry’s demands and the constant arrows that Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are hurling at them.

The King and his son have been at odds for so long that, according to a source who spoke to People magazine last year, Charles no longer answers Harry’s letters or calls.

Through Mark Dyer, Harry’s former “surrogate father,” who served on the board of Sentebale prior to him, Harry and Lord Vivian became friends, as quoted in a report by NewsNation.

FAQs

Did King Charles meet with Prince Harry during his visit to the United Kingdom?

No, according to sources, Charles chose not to meet with Harry despite having time before leaving for Italy.

Why is Prince Harry in court again?

He is appealing a decision that stripped him of automatic police protection in the United Kingdom, claiming it is dangerous for his family.

